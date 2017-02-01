New York Mets Atlanta Braves History: Braves Sign Tom Seaver

Fox Sports
8719871-mlb-baseball-hall-of-fame-induction-ceremony.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Atlanta Braves History: Braves Sign Tom Seaver

by: David Hill/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fox Sports 1h

... ee team drawing for Seaver. The Mets ended up winning that drawing, and signed the young pitcher to a contract wi ...

Tweets