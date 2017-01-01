- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Catching Prospect Xorge Carrillo Wins A Gold Glove
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 1h
... ickly established himself as a good defensive catcher during his time in the Mets farm system. Coming off another strong defensive season, Carrillo was a non- ...
Tweets
-
This has been an issue with Herrera for some time. Afraid it might not go awayDilson Herrera is dealing with a sore right shoulder. Won’t play in the WBC. Is OK to hit. #redsMinors
-
This is so last year.Told this is Baez's vehicle: https://t.co/8zGHDsZZzVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Re-enter, 'Sand man!Thrilled to announce that I'm joining https://t.co/uEMJm1ZPs1 as an Executive Reporter, covering all of MLB. So excited to be heading home!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
??The first #Mets lineup of 2017: Lagares CF Rivera 3B Conforto RF Flores 1B d'Arnaud C Nimmo LF Plawecki DH Cecchini 2B Reynolds SSBlogger / Podcaster
-
GET HYPE:Here it is: the Amazin’ Army 2017 Mets Hype Video! WATCH: https://t.co/14NZzL1UYoBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is a tremendous addition to our team. Great reporter, and the guy who helped me get my start in the business.Thrilled to announce that I'm joining https://t.co/uEMJm1ZPs1 as an Executive Reporter, covering all of MLB. So excited to be heading home!Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets