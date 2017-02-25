New York Mets Michael Conforto makes big opening statement in...

New York Post
Conforto1

Michael Conforto makes big opening statement in battle for roster spot

by: Dan Martin New York Post 10m

... years versus lefties. When he made the jump from Double-A Binghamton to the Mets two seasons ago, Conforto finished with an ugly .481 OPS in just 15 plate ap ...

Tweets