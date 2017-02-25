New York Mets New York Mets: Robert Gsellman Named As Impact ...

Empire Writes Back
9564204-mlb-philadelphia-phillies-at-new-york-mets

New York Mets: Robert Gsellman Named As Impact Prospect for 2017

by: Nick Ziegler Fansided: Empire Writes Back 52m

... 2.42 ERA. Even though there wasn’t a lot of hype for Gsellman like the other Mets pitchers, he was very effective. After the strong showing last season, Gsell ...

Tweets