New York Mets Baseball America Ranks Mets’ Farm System 15th

Mets Minors
Corey-taylor-1-e1487722406310-300x242

Baseball America Ranks Mets’ Farm System 15th

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 3m

... ” Recently, MMN ranked Gimenez as the ninth best prospect in the Mets farm system. Additionally, Baseball America named Corey Taylor as the Mets...

Tweets