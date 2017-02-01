New York Mets Lucas Duda Dealing With Back Stiffness Again

Mets Merized
Lucas-duda-5

Lucas Duda Dealing With Back Stiffness Again

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

... seven home runs and 23 RBI. Wilmer Flores got the start at first base in the Mets Spring Training opener on Friday and is playing there again on Saturday. Sha ...

Tweets