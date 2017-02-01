- IN
INJURY UPDATE - 1B - Lucas Duda
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 29m
... http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/baseball/mets/duda-back-woes-continue-mets-lineup-receiving-s hots-article-1.2982141 ...
@joshsatin with an important reminder about a Bortolo-sized duck
Jay Bruce better get that first base mitt readyLucas Duda, who is out of today's lineup and missed much of last season with a back injury, is reportedly dealing with back stiffness again.Minors
Internal options should this be an issue would seem to be Flores, Bruce, Conforto, dare I say Wright? Kelly Johnso…Lucas Duda following the adage of "players who were injured last year have a high likelihood of being injured again this year."Beat Writer / Columnist
@Ackert_NYDN asdrubal?
@Ackert_NYDN is it yours Kristie?!
Congrats Maria. All of Baseball supports you and loves you. #JoseFernandez #JDF16Jose Fernandez's girlfriend, Maria Arias, delivered their baby girl Friday night. The baby's name: Penelope.Blogger / Podcaster
