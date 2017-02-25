New York Mets David Wright returns, Kevin Plawecki departs in...

nj.com
22144617-large

David Wright returns, Kevin Plawecki departs in Mets' 7-4 to the Nats | Rapid Reaction

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2h

... s with trainers before walking off the field with the help of trainers.  The Mets mounted a comeback late, capitalizing on six walks to score three times in t ...

Tweets