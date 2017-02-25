- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Kevin Plawecki leaves game following brutal slide at home plate (Video)
by: Patrick Hennessy — Elite Sports NY 30m
... ecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. New York Mets: Kevin Plawecki leaves game following brutal slide at home plate (Video) By ...
Tweets
-
Lovely..@MattHarvey33, @Noahsyndergaard and @JdeGrom19 have Amazin' #Metstaches! https://t.co/hbF1fxSUXU https://t.co/mu6QNqEnPZBlogger / Podcaster
-
I did not type well hereBut he was the one to back of the grossly inappropriate dinner, not the journalists (a a few exceptions) https://t.co/yBjSC3eBFUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Flawless execution of Amazin' Team Stashagery.Prospect
-
There has to be a Seinfeld rerun or something@Ackert_NYDN And we are watching it on TV.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
CripesThe #Mets have a chance to bat around without a ball being put in play. 6 walks, 2 strikeouts so far.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Big emphasis on protecting arms....The pitch speed is up on the scoreboard, but first two pitchers recorded were 37 & 32. I don't think that's accurateBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets