New York Mets Injuries not the way the Mets wanted to start s...

New York Post
Plawecki1

Injuries not the way the Mets wanted to start spring training

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 37m

... a’s platoon partner, started at first on Saturday. Yet a peak Duda gives the Mets, as currently constructed, something they can’t replicate: a lefty-swinging ...

Tweets