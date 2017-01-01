- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Lucas Duda downplays back spasm, ready in 'a couple days'
by: CHRISTIAN RED — NY Daily News 22m
... Duda missed 107 games last season due to a stress fracture in his back, and Mets manager Terry Collins said Saturday that "Lucas is not ready to play, in my ...
Tweets
-
Get them to ante up for Morning Briefing!Not signed yet, but sounds like part-time TV, radio and website work around Mets this regular season for me. https://t.co/pVk8hZsxz2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yeah I am a total self-admitted capitalist sellout. Tell Fanatics to wrote me a check and they can sponsor the blo…@metspolice "the hats look terrible" .... "buy this hat!!!" https://t.co/kB49VCh7knBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not signed yet, but sounds like part-time TV, radio and website work around Mets this regular season for me.@AdamRubinESPN Are you back?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ICYMIExpected Mets pitchers for Sunday vs Detroit - RHP Chris Flexen, RHP Paul Sewald, LHP David Roseboom, RHP Ben Rowen, RHP Fernando SalasBlogger / Podcaster
-
Talkin' Mets call-in show tonight at 6pmNew Post: Talkin’ Mets: Live Call-In Show Tomorrow at 6:00 PM! https://t.co/VG4M3OUX09 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
R.I.P. Mets mustaches. 2017-2017The rotation's mustaches are gone. That was fast.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets