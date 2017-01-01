New York Mets Tim Tebow arrives for Mets' minor-league camp a...

Sporting News
Tim-tebow_1vqhpm4k5tjwt14rgldn82l2w4

Tim Tebow arrives for Mets' minor-league camp a week early

by: gabrielle.McMillen@performgroup.com (Gabrielle McMillen) Sporting News 1h

... derson said, via the New York Post. Tebow, 29, spent his first year with the Mets in the Arizona Fall League, where he played in 19 games and hit .194 with 20 ...

Tweets