New York Mets New York Mets prioritize Tim Tebow jersey over ...

Elite Sports NY
Davidoff-tebow

New York Mets prioritize Tim Tebow jersey over Curtis Granderson

by: Gregg Cambareri Elite Sports NY 2m

... not Granderson. Are you kidding me?" — Ken Davidoff (@KenDavidoff) Meet the Mets, greet the Mets, step right up and buy a Tim Tebow jersey because if you bel ...

Tweets