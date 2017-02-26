New York Mets Mets leaning on Jay Bruce, Neil Walker as Lucas...

Hardball Talk
531129982

Mets leaning on Jay Bruce, Neil Walker as Lucas Duda insurance

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1h

... pable to do it, so I am going to work at it and we’ll see what happens.” The Mets made Bruce available via trade over the offseason but didn’t get an offer th ...

Tweets