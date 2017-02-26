New York Mets Conforto sees work on swing paying off

North Jersey
636237250291053603-ax190-1fd9-9

Conforto sees work on swing paying off

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 22m

... but can play his way onto the team. “His swing is as good as I’ve seen it,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s bound and determined to make this team.” S ...

Tweets