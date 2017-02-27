New York Mets Coleman: If Called Upon, Mets’ Bruce Determined...

WFAN
Metsbruce1

Coleman: If Called Upon, Mets’ Bruce Determined To Play A Good First Base

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1h

... do, that’s for sure,” Bruce said. MORE:  Conforto Making Case To Stick With Mets The Entire Season And it looks like Bruce will get that work as long as Duda ...

Tweets