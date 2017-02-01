New York Mets MLB trade rumors: Mets nearly dealt Michael Con...

nj.com
22155327-standard

MLB trade rumors: Mets nearly dealt Michael Conforto for Tigers star

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1h

... . The Mets seriously discussed a straight-up swap of Michael Conforto for J.D. Martinez ...

Tweets