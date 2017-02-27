New York Mets Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto Nearly Traded to ...

Empire Writes Back
9559391-mlb-philadelphia-phillies-at-new-york-mets

Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto Nearly Traded to Tigers in Offseason

by: Nick Ziegler Fansided: Empire Writes Back 1h

... or J.D. Martinez. Here’s what Heyman had to say about the possible deal. The Mets seriously discussed a straight-up swap of Michael Conforto for J.D. Martinez ...

Tweets