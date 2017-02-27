New York Mets Tebow shows off home run power in first spring ...

CBS Sports
Usatsi-9904578

Tebow shows off home run power in first spring training batting practice with Mets - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 2h

... st hit four homers in a span of five pitches, including two opposite field. #Mets— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 27, 2017 It’s only batting practice, so ...

Tweets