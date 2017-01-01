New York Mets Tim Tebow's Baseball Talent Discussed by David ...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-39e8b4f1da5e0e158c313923d2784643_crop_north

Tim Tebow's Baseball Talent Discussed by David Wright, Curtis Granderson, More

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 1h

... layer Preston Wilson, who feels Tebow's presence in spring training with the Mets has taken an opportunity away from a player who might be more qualified: Pre ...

Tweets