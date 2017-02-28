New York Mets Mets need these two young hitters to show some ...

New York Post
Wilmer_flores1

Mets need these two young hitters to show some versatility

by: Mike Puma New York Post 41m

... Wright smashed a line-drive single to left field in the first inning of the Mets’ 5-2 exhibition loss to the Astros. The Mets captain started at DH for the s ...

Tweets