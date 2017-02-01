- IN
David Wright Has Shoulder Impingement, Won’t Throw For Weeks
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 54m
... doctor for soreness in his right shoulder that the Mets are calling an impingement. The Mets captain won’t be able to throw for a co ...
I really hope not a day goes by that Terry Collins doesn't beg Wright for his forgiveness for FUBARing the 2015 World SeriesBlogger / Podcaster
And yes this is relative to baseball......Impossible to feel worse for someone than I do for David Wright.Minors
Is it a bad thing a former star cant get out of the way of injuries? I'd say so. Is it sad? I'd say so. That's how…@michaelgbaron Is it really such a bad thing? I think I'd rather have Reyes' defense and bat leading off than Wright at this point anywayBlogger / Podcaster
Welp looks like we're all getting fat this season.Coming to @Mets games this year: Cookie Dough by the cup with toppings from @cookieDOnyc. https://t.co/Qlc8MWFTGlBlogger / Podcaster
Without this problem I didn't see him being ready. This makes it a virtual no way for me.David Wright's chances of being ready for opening day have taken a hit. Shoulder soreness has halted throwing program. In NY for tests.Minors
Wright News:David Wright is in New York. He has a right shoulder impingement and won't throw for "a couple weeks." Opening Day "questionable." #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
