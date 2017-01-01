New York Mets Wright has shoulder impingement, will not throw...

Metsblog
Ap_617389351847_ahmka4n6_l5nyw4ai

Wright has shoulder impingement, will not throw for a couple of weeks

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 34m

... hat being aggressive within the strike zone is a key to his success, he told Mets Hot Stove on Thursday night. The 34-year-old hit leadoff for a majority of t ...

Tweets