New York Mets David Wright Has Shoulder Impingement, Mets Sta...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-9e39d4bb9a3b9dab52f3f42f64a7e60a_crop_north

David Wright Has Shoulder Impingement, Mets Star Questionable for Opening Day

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 2m

... juries, but he was a dangerous force in his prime as one of the faces of the Mets franchise. He counts seven campaigns with a batting average better than .300 ...

Tweets