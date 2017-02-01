New York Mets Eddie Corona - Debates... The Lineup

Eddie Corona - Debates... The Lineup

by: Eddie Corona Mack's Mets 1h

... y to maximize this team potential. I don’t see a traditional line up for the Mets and what’s the fun in that… Let’s start the Debate… 1.     David Wright 3B R ...

