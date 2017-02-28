New York Mets Joe Blanton signs with the Nationals

Hardball Talk
538721830-e1476129466267

Joe Blanton signs with the Nationals

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 21m

... r soreness in some of his private throwing sessions in the past week, so the Mets have sent him to New York to get checked out. General manager Sandy Alderson ...

Tweets