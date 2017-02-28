New York Mets d'Arnaud, Rivera homer; Lugo throws zeros vs. Fish

MLB: Mets.com
Lugo_1280_0odp36bk_uc5yupvb

d'Arnaud, Rivera homer; Lugo throws zeros vs. Fish

by: Joe Frisaro and Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 42m

... two hits and struck out two during his 37-pitch outing. All the offense the Mets needed came in the second inning as d'Arnaud and Rivera each connected off . ...

Tweets