New York Mets Jose Reyes’ addition paying off now that David ...

Newsday
Image

Jose Reyes’ addition paying off now that David Wright’s comeback slowed | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 56m

... el very comfortable out there,” said Reyes, who hit .267 in 60 games for the Mets, with all but 10 of his starts coming at third base. Mets Wright shut down f ...

Tweets