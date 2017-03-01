New York Mets Nelly vs. Mike Piazza (St. Louis Foodgate conti...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-03-01-at-8.48.27-am

Nelly vs. Mike Piazza (St. Louis Foodgate continues)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 49m

... . pic.twitter.com/VBnTDCC6oB — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) February 28, 2017 Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Mets Morning Laziness We ...

Tweets