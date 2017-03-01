New York Mets Here’s the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Mets caps if ...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-10.01.52-am

Here’s the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Mets caps if you wanna buy them

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

... s. Buy caps!   Interestingly there are no green jerseys for sale.     Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Nelly vs. Mike Piazza (S ...

Tweets