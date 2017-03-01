New York Mets Wright Seeking Second Opinion On Sore Shoulder ...

Mets Merized
Wright

Wright Seeking Second Opinion On Sore Shoulder After Meeting With Team Doctor

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 19m

... at the Hospital for Special Surgery for soreness in his right shoulder. The Mets are calling it an impingement for now but they will know more after an MRI a ...

Tweets