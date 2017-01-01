- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sid Rosenberg: World Baseball Classic a good idea on paper
by: Sid Rosenberg — Metro News 33m
... gets deeper into the tournament, but for the time being I must attend to my Mets. David Wright’s setback in his return to the diamond and the suspense of whe ...
Tweets
-
It's 6-0 Cardinals after 6. Sorry, we've gotten a little sidetracked.@MetsBooth Is there a game today? I have no idea what anyone's talking about.TV / Radio Network
-
Sometimes I have no idea what they're talking about, so now we're even.@MetsBooth your younger followers have NO IDEA what you are talking about, BarryTV / Radio Network
-
All he does is hit.Conforto opp-field single. Kid won't quit.Blogger / Podcaster
-
SIGNED ✍: The Somerset Patriots have signed former New York #Mets infielder Zach Lutz for 2017! ?:… https://t.co/iv2rZfJbcjBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is good.With divisive agent Rob Pelinka in line to take over as Lakers GM, only one question matters: Can he do the job? https://t.co/3WfehUrNLFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I've slowed up my cap buying.@metspolice Over under on the day they arrive at your house: April 1. https://t.co/rL2lo6hGGzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets