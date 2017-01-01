New York Mets Shoulder expert: David Wright’s impingement a ‘...

Daily News
Shoulder2s-1-web

Shoulder expert: David Wright’s impingement a ‘serious’ issue

by: EVAN GROSSMAN NY Daily News 31m

... ssue for the longtime Met is "not good." If another doctor confirms what the Mets already found in his shoulder, Wright has several options he can take in an ...

Tweets