New York Mets Mets: Lucas Duda resumes swinging a bat Wednesday

Rising Apple
9280762-mlb-atlanta-braves-at-new-york-mets

Mets: Lucas Duda resumes swinging a bat Wednesday

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 45m

... h, Terry Collins was impressed with how Bruce handled grounders ahead of the Mets’ win Sunday against Detroit. This team doesn’t have a ton of speed so we won ...

Tweets