- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jose Reyes, the Mets’ Insurance Plan, Aims to Improve in 2017
by: DAVID WALDSTEIN — NY Times 27m
... ne, in the two days between when the Colorado Rockies cut Jose Reyes and the Mets signed him, some people in baseball wondered if the once-electrifying shorts ...
Tweets
-
If I made ads that's what I would set as the gold standard@martinonyc Not exactly sunny-side up.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wowzoom in on the syrup https://t.co/omRBupjrXqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Yahoo's Marissa Mayer gives up her 2017 bonus: https://t.co/PMSBYEbPm6 https://t.co/o95HJmODqlTV / Radio Personality
-
Was just ranking those 4. I do like Pryor, better than Desean or Stills.@ChrisCarlin no interest in Pryor?TV / Radio Personality
-
Can't cut Mathews while he's hurt. I can't call anything a lock now. But they should be.@ChrisCarlin Mathews (Ryan 1T) definitely cut. Barwin a lock as well? Kelce? Mychal?TV / Radio Personality
-
They need to draft AND sign a WR and CB. Early. But if Cook is there....I can't pass him up.@ChrisCarlin same! If Eagles can grab a good WR via free agency I want him bad at 14/15TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets