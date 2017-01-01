New York Mets Report: Mets' Salas not pitching in spring due ...

The Score
Cropped_gettyimages-613159074

Report: Mets' Salas not pitching in spring due to visa issue

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 14m

... Mexico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, according to Carig's sources. Mets officials hope to resolve the visa issue before Salas returns from the class ...

Tweets