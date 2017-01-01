New York Mets Mets’ Fernando Salas yet to play in spring over...

Daily News
599801506

Mets’ Fernando Salas yet to play in spring over work visa issue

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 6m

... ning game because he was unable to get a work visa in his native Mexico. The Mets said it was not an issue with the new policy, but because Salas signed his c ...

Tweets