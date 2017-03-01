New York Mets Fernando Salas Unable To Pitch Due To Visa Issues

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9539521_154511658_lowres-e1488470033628

Fernando Salas Unable To Pitch Due To Visa Issues

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

... In 17.1 innings with the Mets he struck out 19 and walked nobody. The veteran Salas signed a one-year, $3 ...

Tweets