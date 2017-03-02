New York Mets After Setback, Mets’ Wright Still Focused On Re...

WFAN
David-wright

After Setback, Mets’ Wright Still Focused On Returning To Field

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1h

... ) — David Wright calls his shoulder setback a “little bump in the road.” The Mets captain returned to spring training Thursday after receiving a second opinio ...

Tweets