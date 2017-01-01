New York Mets Mets Prospect Makes Incredible Nonchalant Catch...

Deadspin
Wrtbyd7gbmq5pgvthsss

Mets Prospect Makes Incredible Nonchalant Catch Of Flying Bat

by: Barry Petchesky Deadspin 1h

... I’ve ever seen a human being do? Advertisement Luis Guillorme, a 22-year-old Mets shortstop prospect, did not even flinch as a bat helicoptered toward the dug ...

Tweets