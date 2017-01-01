New York Mets Should the Mets swap Nimmo for Adams?

Metsblog
Flores_adamas_ftlvdu40_6z4osmzx

Should the Mets swap Nimmo for Adams?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 53m

... orts) The Mets take on the Tigers in Port St. Lucie on Sunday at 1:10 p.m., which will be b ...

Tweets