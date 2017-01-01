New York Mets Mets prospect makes insanely casual barehanded ...

Big League Stew
A7ecf60769516072b55868bc0210b779

Mets prospect makes insanely casual barehanded catch of flying bat

by: Chris Cwik Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 41m

... process, the bat slipped out of Hechavarria’s hands in the direction of the Mets dugout. For a moment, pandemonium reigned supreme. A number of Mets players ...

Tweets