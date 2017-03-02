New York Mets Wright patient, optimistic despite shoulder

MLB: Mets.com
Wright_cqu4awvc_te7g2bv3

Wright patient, optimistic despite shoulder

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

... Fla. -- Noticeably upbeat about his short- and long-term future, returned to Mets camp on Thursday optimistic that he will return to active duty before long. ...

Tweets