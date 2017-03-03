New York Mets Original Met Ed Kranepool auctioning off 1969 r...

CBS Sports
Mets-general

Original Met Ed Kranepool auctioning off 1969 ring as he awaits kidney transplant - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 1h

... g time. A fun trivia answer on Kranepool is that he was the last of the 1962 Mets to finally depart the team, as he lasted until 1979. In his 18 years with th ...

Tweets