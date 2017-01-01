New York Mets Mets legend Ed Kranepool needs kidney transplan...

Newsday
Image

Mets legend Ed Kranepool needs kidney transplant donor | Newsday

by: Steven Marcus  steven.marcus@newsday.com Newsday 1h

... extraordinary pinch hitter late in his career — the lefthanded hitter is the Mets’ all-time pinch-hit leader, with 90 — is now on the waiting list. A longtime ...

Tweets