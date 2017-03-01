New York Mets Why Mets captain David Wright isn't ready to gi...

nj.com
22213379-standard

Why Mets captain David Wright isn't ready to give up yet

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 6m

... did, Wright should have been a little more prepared for the unexpected.  The Mets were prepared, using Jose Reyes as an insurance policy. But that reason alon ...

Tweets