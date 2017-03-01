New York Mets Phillip Evans Putting Himself On The Radar

Mets Merized
Usatsi_8459310_154511658_lowres-e1488544953828

Phillip Evans Putting Himself On The Radar

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 2h

... drafted as a shortstop, the 5’9″ Evans would no longer be a shortstop in the Mets farm system by 2015. Certainly, entering the 2016 season, you could argue hi ...

Tweets