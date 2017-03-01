New York Mets Tom Brennan – TOP METS’ PROSPECTS 36-50

Mack's Mets
Prospect

Tom Brennan – TOP METS’ PROSPECTS 36-50

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 4m

... r year, he is higher on my list.   He had a very solid year starting for the Cyclones in 2016: 6-3, 2.87, 71 K in 69 IP.   Has to be full season Columbia-bound.   ...

Tweets