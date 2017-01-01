- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Syndergaard throws two scoreless innings in spring debut
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
... fident following 2016's back surgery Feb 27 | 9:38AM Share: (Steve Mitchell) Mets second 2B Neil Walker has been pain free this spring training after he unde ...
Tweets
-
A valuable science lesson for #Mets fans every March.SNY may experience technical difficulties due to sun interference which could impact the broadcast qualityBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Not sure the fire emoji is appropriate for the changeup. But alrighty then!The right arm of ???. #SpringTraining https://t.co/ujhLcX0I3ABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Just think how many shots I am getting from Bauer with all the ordering I do.Thanks @BauerMichaels! Super generous of you to start putting these in @The7Line packages. https://t.co/YPGkYMxJBbBlogger / Podcaster
-
The presser said regular season. And MLBAM can't get radio bugs out so don't have high hopesStill no SNY on the NBC app. I guess they're waiting for the real season? You'd think they'd want to get bugs out..Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ok but why are caps $35 now@metspolice @PhilHecken the patch hats have always been 38. Without 35Blogger / Podcaster
-
Well he only threw a couple but it was 90 with good circle action so...@jeffpaternostro good new?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets