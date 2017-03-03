New York Mets Duda has smooth camp debut

North Jersey
636241585250909404-ax237-2932-9

Duda has smooth camp debut

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 4m

... y after jamming his thumb Thursday, but X-rays were negative. The wind blows Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard's hair as he looks in for the sign from ca ...

Tweets